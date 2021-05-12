IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds signs bill on sexual abuse statute of limitations

The cards will be sent to eligible students who attend the 186 school districts and 51 participating non-public schools that applied to the education department.

Mailings will continue through the summer as more districts and non-public schools submit eligibility information.

The cards will arrive in white envelopes addressed to the child’s name with an Austin, Texas, return address. The cards inside will be white, with black font, with IOWA P-EBT printed at the top, and will bear the name of the eligible child.

Families must follow the included instructions to activate the card.

For more information, call (515) 281-5294.

RECORD REVENUE: State revenue collections grew $375 million in April — a 75 percent increase over April 2019, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

Much of the growth can be attributed to delays in 2019 tax payments last year due to the pandemic.

However, the Iowa Department of Management reports the $1.1 billion in taxes paid in April was the largest amount collected in a single month.

The pandemic has been a challenge for Iowa, Department of Management Director Michael Bousselot said.