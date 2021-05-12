IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds signs bill on sexual abuse statute of limitations

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, May 12, 2021:
STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS: The trauma of child sexual abuse no longer will outlive victims’ ability to pursue criminal charges against their offenders, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday about SF 562, which she signed into law.
“Even if a victim does not choose to pursue criminal charges, I pray this will help to restore their power, and may it lead them to find their voice,” Reynolds said about the bill that eliminates Iowa’s statute of limitations on sexual abuse prosecution.
Iowa is now the 14th state to eliminate the statute of limitations for these “heinous crimes,” Reynolds said.
The bill also adds criminal penalties for the sexual exploitation by an adult providing training or instruction to a minor.
FOOD ASSISTANCE: Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance cards are being mailed to eligible Iowa families beginning this week, the Iowa Department of Human Services and Iowa Department of Education have announced.
Federal legislation allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits to households with children in pre-K through 12th grade who temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during the 2020-21 school year due to pandemic-related school schedule changes and closures.
The cards will be sent to eligible students who attend the 186 school districts and 51 participating non-public schools that applied to the education department.
Mailings will continue through the summer as more districts and non-public schools submit eligibility information.
The cards will arrive in white envelopes addressed to the child’s name with an Austin, Texas, return address. The cards inside will be white, with black font, with IOWA P-EBT printed at the top, and will bear the name of the eligible child.
Families must follow the included instructions to activate the card.
For more information, call (515) 281-5294.
RECORD REVENUE: State revenue collections grew $375 million in April — a 75 percent increase over April 2019, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Much of the growth can be attributed to delays in 2019 tax payments last year due to the pandemic.
However, the Iowa Department of Management reports the $1.1 billion in taxes paid in April was the largest amount collected in a single month.
The pandemic has been a challenge for Iowa, Department of Management Director Michael Bousselot said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decisions to maintain “some level of the Iowa economy open … has helped prime the pump to fully reopen and take off,” he said.
Receipts grew across personal income, corporate income and sales taxes, Bousselot said.
For the fiscal year, general fund cash receipts are up 16.1 percent.
However, that’s not a true apples-to-apples comparison because of the impact of COVID-19. Approximately $300 million was received after the fiscal year books were closed June 30, 2020. That imbalance will be adjusted when the fiscal 2021 books are closed.