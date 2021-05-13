IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: State treasurer reminds about unclaimed military medals

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, May 13, 2021:

MILITARY MEDALS: Ahead of Memorial Day, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding military families the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt holds more than just unclaimed cash.

In some cases, tucked away in safe deposit boxes and forgotten, are military medals deemed lost and turned over to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

“These medals have untold sentimental value, and I would be proud to reunite the contents of these safe deposit boxes with the owner or their family,” Fitzgerald said. “It is my hope that Iowans across the state will recognize these names so the medals can be claimed.”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned over $297 million in unclaimed property to more than 563,000 past and present Iowans since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time.