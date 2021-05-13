IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: State treasurer reminds about unclaimed military medals

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, May 13, 2021:
MILITARY MEDALS: Ahead of Memorial Day, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding military families the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt holds more than just unclaimed cash.
In some cases, tucked away in safe deposit boxes and forgotten, are military medals deemed lost and turned over to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.
“These medals have untold sentimental value, and I would be proud to reunite the contents of these safe deposit boxes with the owner or their family,” Fitzgerald said. “It is my hope that Iowans across the state will recognize these names so the medals can be claimed.”
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned over $297 million in unclaimed property to more than 563,000 past and present Iowans since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time.
In Iowa, the assets are safeguarded in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include forgotten savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance benefits, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.
Visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov to see if your name is on the list.
DROUGHT TALK: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, along with other state and federal partners, will host a free online webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. May 26 to discuss drought conditions in Iowa.
“April was a very dry month for most of Iowa, and that means there’s a growing concern for potential drought as we move into this summer,” said Tim Hall, DNR hydrology resources coordinator. “In this webinar, our panel discussion will cover a number of conditions as well as outlooks for the coming months.”
The webinar will provide an update on current and projected drought conditions in Iowa. Panelists will include state and federal experts who will provide information on precipitation, stream flow, groundwater, and spring and summer outlooks.
For information on how to participate, visit iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.
VACCINATION LOTTERY: Legislative Democratic leaders generally supported Iowa following Ohio’s lead in incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering $1 million lottery prizes.
“It would be a great indication that the governor was trying to do something,” Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said Thursday. “It's something that you will see support, or at least not criticism, from our side.”
To encourage Ohioans to get their vaccinations, the state is offering $1 million lottery prizes to five adults, plus another five full-ride public college scholarships to teens. The state will pay for the prizes with existing federal COVID-19 relief funds,
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, also encouraged Gov. Kim Reynolds to “get creative … show some leadership.”
“This is a real opportunity for us to get more people vaccinated and to make communities and schools safer,” he said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office did not respond to a request for comment.
FOOD WASTE GRANTS: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a targeted food storage capacity grant opportunity to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability.
The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage of donated food. Food banks, food pantries and other nonprofits receiving donated food for distribution to food insecure Iowans are eligible to apply.
The final round of grant funds has $135,000 available.
For more information and an application, visit iowadnr.gov/FABA.