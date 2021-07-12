IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Test Iowa to transition to free test kits

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, July 12, 2021:

TEST AT HOME: Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive-thru locations to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits. Since launching in April 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests.

Through Test Iowa at-home, a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab, Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email.

Beginning Friday, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home at no cost. Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions on how to activate the test kit, collect the sample, return the sample to the lab and when to expect results. The current Test Iowa website will be updated to facilitate the process for requesting test kits and will feature a test kit site locator tool. There are about 125 pickup sites registered throughout the state.