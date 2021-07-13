IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Unisex toilets rule change allowed to stand

HIGHWAY INFORMATION: Information on Iowa’s state and U.S. highways and interstates is now on one, cohesive website, https://www.511ia.org. The new version replaces a variety of formats that were available depending on the needs of the driver and the bandwidth of their internet service.

A previous versions, which included a streamline” version for lower bandwidth connections and full-featured” versions for travelers and commercial drivers, have been retired.

The new site can be viewed on any device. The Iowa Department of Transportation has been ramping up its functionality over the last year, and the final pieces were added in late June to allow the old sites to be retired. Anyone who had bookmarked the previous sites will automatically be redirected to the new https://www.511ia.org.

The 511 system allows you to set up an account that alerts you of activity such as construction or incidents and weather conditions on routes or areas you have saved. In addition, you can save your favorite cameras to more easily see the traffic situation on routes you want to monitor.

All information input into the 511 system will appear on Twitter at @statewide511.