IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Vaccination marketing campaign launched

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, June 7, 2021:

MARKETING VACCINATIONS: The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multimedia marketing campaign to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage them to get vaccinated.

“As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s important that we reach even more diverse groups of Iowans, including teens and their parents or guardians, with information about the vaccine,” IDPH Director Kelly Garcia said. “That means getting creative with how we deliver messages through traditional and digital channels.”

Television ads and online video that are currently running feature images of iconic Iowa events and summertime traditions that reflect a return to normalcy, she said.

A new ad features Major Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 late last year. His experience reinforces the message that COVID-19 can affect anyone, and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health, according to IDPH.