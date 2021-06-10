Iowa casinos heading for record revenues

Last month’s betting handle was down 2.9 percent from the $118.4 million in bets generated in April, and well short of the record $161.4 million in wagers in March. Betting fell to $3.7 million per day over the 31 days in May from $3.9 million over the 30 days in April.

“Iowa is more driven by college athletics than the majority of the largest markets in the U.S., so the end of college basketball season was bound to have an outsized effect,” said Dustin Gouker, analyst for PlayIA.com.

Net operator revenue reached $6.1 million in May, down from $7.7 million in April, with an overall $81.54 million total for the fiscal year. State tax revenue for May was $414,175, bringing the year-to-date total to more than $5.5 million, according to commission data.

From July 2020 through May, Iowa gamblers wagered more than $1.1 billion, with a $1.026 billion payout. Between 85 percent and 90 percent of the bets were placed online, to the tune of nearly $890 million (nearly $100 million in May alone), while $217 million in bets were placed in person at casinos.

Ehrecke said casino operators did not know what to expect when sports wagering was legalized, so topping $1.1 billion so far this fiscal year was “a bit of a surprise” but still “a great surprise to have.”

Currently, 12 sportsbooks have been licensed to conduct wagering in Iowa, with another 14 in the application process, Ohorilko said Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0