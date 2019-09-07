DES MOINES -- The path forward for the Iowa Democratic caucuses is narrow, and the options are limited.
Keeping happy two entities --- the national Democratic Party and Democrats in New Hampshire --- could prove a daunting task for Iowa Democrats in the coming weeks and likely four-plus years.
The Iowa Democratic Party has been charged by the Democratic National Committee with finding a way to make their presidential nominating caucuses more accessible.
Iowa Democrats hope to do so without making the process too much like an election, which would get them crossways with New Hampshire and thus threaten Iowa’s enviable position as the first state to nominate a presidential candidate.
They thought they had devised an elegant solution that appeased all parties involved: an option for Iowa Democrats to participate in a phone-in caucus. But that proposal was officially rejected Friday by the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee over concerns that such a system could be hacked by adversarial foreign governments.
DNC committee leaders said during Friday’s meeting that they hope to meet again in the next couple of weeks to hear Iowa’s backup plan.
The options are limited, according to experts on the Iowa caucuses.
“The alternatives to this (virtual caucus) approach are things like a mail-in absentee ballot, which sounds an awful lot like a primary, which makes things extraordinarily difficult,” said David Redlawsk, chair of the University of Delaware’s political science department and author of “Why Iowa,” a book that makes a case supporting the Iowa caucuses’ first-in-the-nation role.
“It’s not clear there is any acceptable option that doesn’t either run afoul of the DNC or New Hampshire.”
Unlike a primary election, in which voters may cast a ballot throughout Election Day or in the weeks preceding the election via an absentee ballot, caucuses require participants’ attendance at a prescribed date and time, usually in late January or early February on a Monday evening, starting at 7 p.m. and often running for multiple hours.
That format, critics of the caucus format argue, makes it difficult for some people to participate because they are work during the second shift, cannot find child care, or are unable to travel. And that does not include people who wish to weigh in on the Democratic presidential primary, but do not have the stomach for a multiple-hours official party meeting.
The national Democratic Party after the 2016 election established new requirements that caucus states --- like Iowa and fellow early-voting state Nevada --- devise ways to make their caucuses more accessible.
Complicating any Iowa solution is New Hampshire, which goes immediately after Iowa in the presidential nominating state and takes great pride in its status as the first state to hold a presidential primary election.
Thus, any adjustment to Iowa’s caucuses that make the process too similar to a primary election would upset New Hampshire Democrats, and thus upset the carefully crafted unity among the early-voting states.
The rejection of the virtual caucuses --- which had received New Hampshire’s blessing --- has put Iowa Democrats back to the drawing board, still trying to appease two entities with sometimes competing interests.
“Obviously we are disappointed by this recommendation,” Iowa Democratic Party state chairman Troy Price told DNC committee members during Friday’s telephonic meeting. “We’re working to see what options might exist.”
Price did not detail any specific options under consideration from Iowa Democrats, and he was tight-lipped about any potential backup plans when asked by Iowa reporters at a news conference held after news of the national party’s decision broke.
“We are working to see what options remain for us with the time that we have left,” Price said. “I’m not going to speculate on what those alternatives are.”
Those alternatives are not many, and none of them provide obvious relief for all parties involved, caucus experts say.
The most likely option, experts say, is granting caucus participants the ability to cast some form of an absentee ballot. That would allow people to participate in the caucuses without being required to attend on caucus night.
That makes the DNC happy.
But permitting participants to cast an absentee ballot --- especially ones with the candidates’ names already listed --- is very similar to a primary election.
That does not make New Hampshire happy.
“It is a real narrow needle because on the one hand you’ve got the DNC saying you have to have an absentee process, and on the other hand you have New Hampshire saying, ‘We have to have the first election,’ and looking very critically at what constitutes an election,” said John Deeth, an Iowa Democratic activist who works in the Johnson County auditor’s office.
Another possibility would be to keep the caucuses open all day, like an election, giving participants a chance to come in at any point and submit their presidential preference. (Just don’t call it a ballot.) That way the caucus format can be largely preserved while giving participants a bigger timeframe and smaller time commitment.
But such a format could create logistical nightmares for the state party, which would be forced to rent and staff building space for an entire day instead of just a few hours.
Another, far more drastic option, would be for Iowa Democrats to simply scrap the caucuses and change to a primary election.
There are two main issues with that.
Such a move, obviously, would displease New Hampshire and threaten the early-voting state schedule. More specifically, and upsetting to Iowa Democrats, Iowa could get knocked way back in line in the nominating schedule, losing their prominent status as the leadoff state.
But even if Iowa Democrats conceded and decided to change from a caucus to a primary --- New Hampshire’s feelings be damned --- such a change it would require changing state law. And as currently constructed, Iowa’s state lawmaking bodies are under the control of Republicans, who at the moment are not under similar pressure to alter their caucuses.
Iowa Democrats have a couple of weeks to devise a plan. If they can’t, or if their next plan also is rejected, national Democrats have said they will grant a waiver from the new rules and allow the caucuses, for 2020 at least, to proceed as they have in the past. That would in effect punt the hard decisions to be made before the 2024 primary cycle.
Price has indicated he is not interested in a waiver, that his preference is to come up with a solution that preserves the spirit of the caucuses, allows for more participation, and does not intrude on New Hampshire’s territory.
It will not be easy.
“If you’re going to thread that needle, you’re going to have to be really creative,” said Rachel Paine Caufield, a political science professor at Drake University and author of a book on the Iowa caucuses. “My hope is that assuming 2020 is intact and we move forward with the 2020 caucuses as anticipated, that there are then 4 years of really good, creative people at the table to figure out what the caucus can look like going forward that won’t damage the integrity of the caucus process but will allow for greater participation for those who are unable to be there in person.
“And just to be perfectly honest, I have no idea what that looks like. I don’t think anybody does.”