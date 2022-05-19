Iowa City man arrested on charges he harbored three runaway teenagers and sexually abused them

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he harbored runaway teenage girls, sexually abused them and supplied them with marijuana.

Nathaniel Brian Whitfield II, 26, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18, and two counts of harboring a runaway.

Orders of protection have been filed against Whitfield on behalf of a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Criminal complaints state that two of the teens were on the run from a shelter or placement center, and the other one was listed as a runaway "from her placement."

One of the teens had been staying consistently with Whitfield at his apartment and told police they were in a relationship and trying to get pregnant. She also told police Whitfield had supplied her with marijuana and they had smoked together multiple times.

Another teen reportedly stayed at Whitfield's residence on "various nights" and also told police she and Whitfield had smoked marijuana together and engaged in sex acts. The third teenager also engaged in sex acts with Whitfield, the complaints state.

All the alleged sexual assaults and other crimes happened between June and October 2021, according to the complaints.

A warrant was issued for Whitfield's arrest on Monday and he was arrested Tuesday. He had his initial appearance in court Tuesday and is being held in the Johnson County Jail on multiple bonds totaling $60,000.

