Iowa city settles fatal police shooting suit for $5 million

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington, Iowa, has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of a man who was shot to death by police nearly five years ago, the two sides said Thursday.
The settlement comes nearly five years after Officer Chris Chiprez shot and killed 27-year-old Marquis Jones.
Police stopped Jones on Oct. 1, 2017, for allegedly playing music too loudly, and police say Jones ran away with a gun in his hand. Chiprez fired several shots at Jones, saying in reports that Jones had refused orders to drop the gun. Jones fled into a backyard, followed by Chiprez, who fired a final shot that struck and killed Jones.
Chiprez said in reports that he thought Jones was armed and was unaware that Jones had dropped the gun about 50 yards (45 meters) from where he was shot. But lawyers for Jones’ mother, Altovese Williams, said police body camera video and autopsy results showed that Jones was nearly prone on the ground when he was shot.
“I’m not aware of a settlement larger than this in the state of Iowa for a wrongful death, civil rights claim,” Cedar Rapids attorney Dave O’Brien, who represented Williams, said in a statement. “We believe the city’s agreement to settle for their policy limits shows that they understand that the shooting and killing unarmed people in Burlington needs to stop.”
Police Chief Marc Denney declined to comment on the settlement, but he did confirm that Chiprez remains on the police force.
“He's an officer in good standing who has been with the force for 20-plus years,” Denney said.
In March, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Chiprez was not entitled to qualified immunity in the lawsuit, citing body-camera footage that appeared to show Chiprez looking directly at items — including the gun — dropped by Jones while running after him. The appeals court also noted that autopsy results did not support Chiprez's assertion that Jones was in an upright “firing position” when he shot him.
The Davenport law firm of Betty, Neuman & McMahon, which is representing Chiprez and the city, didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Burlington is a city of 24,000 people, located on the Mississippi River about 140 miles east of Des Moines.
Lowest-earning counties in Iowa
Lowest-earning counties in Iowa
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that:
During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.
Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Howard County
- Median household income: $56,709
--- 8.3% below state average, 12.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,954 highest among all counties nationwide
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Emmet County
- Median household income: $56,708
--- 8.3% below state average, 12.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #1,953 highest among all counties nationwide
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Butler County
- Median household income: $56,473
--- 8.7% below state average, 13.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,935 highest among all counties nationwide
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Clayton County
- Median household income: $56,456
--- 8.7% below state average, 13.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,934 highest among all counties nationwide
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Palo Alto County
- Median household income: $56,437
--- 8.7% below state average, 13.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #1,932 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Iowa
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Mahaska County
- Median household income: $56,417
--- 8.8% below state average, 13.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,929 highest among all counties nationwide
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Cherokee County
- Median household income: $56,302
--- 8.9% below state average, 13.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,921 highest among all counties nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kossuth County
- Median household income: $56,156
--- 9.2% below state average, 13.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,910 highest among all counties nationwide
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Cerro Gordo County
- Median household income: $56,082
--- 9.3% below state average, 13.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #1,905 highest among all counties nationwide
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Ringgold County
- Median household income: $55,970
--- 9.5% below state average, 13.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #1,893 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best places to live in Iowa
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Montgomery County
- Median household income: $55,761
--- 9.8% below state average, 14.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #1,876 highest among all counties nationwide
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Humboldt County
- Median household income: $55,707
--- 9.9% below state average, 14.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,870 highest among all counties nationwide
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Adair County
- Median household income: $55,700
--- 9.9% below state average, 14.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #1,869 highest among all counties nationwide
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Franklin County
- Median household income: $55,630
--- 10.0% below state average, 14.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #1,865 highest among all counties nationwide
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Allamakee County
- Median household income: $55,523
--- 10.2% below state average, 14.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Iowa
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Calhoun County
- Median household income: $55,285
--- 10.6% below state average, 14.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,827 highest among all counties nationwide
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Clarke County
- Median household income: $55,078
--- 10.9% below state average, 15.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #1,811 highest among all counties nationwide
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Hardin County
- Median household income: $54,930
--- 11.2% below state average, 15.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,793 highest among all counties nationwide
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Crawford County
- Median household income: $54,849
--- 11.3% below state average, 15.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Black Hawk County
- Median household income: $54,774
--- 11.4% below state average, 15.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,777 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Iowa over the last 20 years
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#30. Tama County
- Median household income: $54,749
--- 11.5% below state average, 15.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,775 highest among all counties nationwide
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Henry County
- Median household income: $54,490
--- 11.9% below state average, 16.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #1,749 highest among all counties nationwide
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Ida County
- Median household income: $54,219
--- 12.3% below state average, 16.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,570 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,718 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Buena Vista County
- Median household income: $54,014
--- 12.6% below state average, 16.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #1,700 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lucas County
- Median household income: $53,967
--- 12.7% below state average, 17.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,697 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Poweshiek County
- Median household income: $53,925
--- 12.8% below state average, 17.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Pocahontas County
- Median household income: $53,573
--- 13.4% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,648 highest among all counties nationwide
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Adams County
- Median household income: $52,287
--- 15.4% below state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,514 highest among all counties nationwide
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Clinton County
- Median household income: $52,221
--- 15.5% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,504 highest among all counties nationwide
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lee County
- Median household income: $52,072
--- 15.8% below state average, 19.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,480 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Iowa
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Keokuk County
- Median household income: $52,012
--- 15.9% below state average, 20.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,468 highest among all counties nationwide
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Cass County
- Median household income: $52,005
--- 15.9% below state average, 20.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,467 highest among all counties nationwide
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Webster County
- Median household income: $51,909
--- 16.1% below state average, 20.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,868 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,454 highest among all counties nationwide
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Monona County
- Median household income: $51,866
--- 16.1% below state average, 20.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,447 highest among all counties nationwide
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Des Moines County
- Median household income: $51,784
--- 16.3% below state average, 20.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,437 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Iowa
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Floyd County
- Median household income: $51,768
--- 16.3% below state average, 20.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,434 highest among all counties nationwide
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Winnebago County
- Median household income: $51,581
--- 16.6% below state average, 20.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #1,403 highest among all counties nationwide
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clay County
- Median household income: $51,259
--- 17.1% below state average, 21.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,360 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Wright County
- Median household income: $51,221
--- 17.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #1,353 highest among all counties nationwide
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Page County
- Median household income: $51,196
--- 17.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,348 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Greene County
- Median household income: $51,098
--- 17.4% below state average, 21.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,329 highest among all counties nationwide
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Union County
- Median household income: $50,375
--- 18.5% below state average, 22.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,257 highest among all counties nationwide
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Van Buren County
- Median household income: $49,898
--- 19.3% below state average, 23.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Fayette County
- Median household income: $49,834
--- 19.4% below state average, 23.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,192 highest among all counties nationwide
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Audubon County
- Median household income: $49,245
--- 20.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,589 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #1,125 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best counties to live in Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Decatur County
- Median household income: $48,154
--- 22.1% below state average, 25.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #1,015 highest among all counties nationwide
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Wayne County
- Median household income: $47,543
--- 23.1% below state average, 26.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #961 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $47,401
--- 23.3% below state average, 27.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #946 highest among all counties nationwide
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Wapello County
- Median household income: $46,433
--- 24.9% below state average, 28.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #858 highest among all counties nationwide
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Appanoose County
- Median household income: $39,693
--- 35.8% below state average, 38.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #336 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!