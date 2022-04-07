Iowa closing Glenwood facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

DES MOINES -- A state facility for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities that has been under scrutiny from federal investigators will be closed in 2024, state leaders announced Thursday.

The Glenwood Resource Center in Glenwood in southwest Iowa will continue to provide care to its residents over the next two years.

The state will relocate the roughly 200 residents at Glenwood to another facility or into community-based care, and also assist the roughly 600 Glenwood staffers in finding a new job, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2019 opened an investigation into two state-run facilities that house people with complex behavioral or medical needs: Glenwood Resource Center and Woodward Resource Center.

Federal officials in 2020 found the Glenwood facility likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments.

The justice department in 2021 issued a strongly worded 33-page report that said federal investigators found reasonable cause to believe Iowa had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide services that integrate people with intellectual disabilities into their communities, the Associated Press reported.

195 RESIDENTS

Over a five-year period ending in June 2020, Glenwood housed an average of 195 residents and had an average of 655 staff members, according to a state audit published this past December.

The average per-patient cost of care was nearly $384,000, according to the audit.

State lawmakers this week proposed a $16.3 million budget for Glenwood for the coming state fiscal year, an increase of $1.5 million over the previous year.

‘DIFFICULT DECISION’

“While necessary, the decision to close the Glenwood Resource Center is a difficult one that I take very seriously,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“For many residents, it’s the only home they’ve ever known,” she said. “I am fully committed to a seamless and successful transition of care for them, their families and the staff at Glenwood.

“Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve quality care that aligns with the expectations of the (U.S. Department of Justice). Our best path forward to achieve those standards is closing (Glenwood) and reinvesting in a community-based care continuum that offers a broad array of services.”

Glenwood residents will eventually be moved to community placement or to the Woodward Resource Center in Woodward, according to Reynolds’ office.

Glenwood staff will be offered retention incentives to continue working at the facility over the next two years, and the state will assist staff in finding new jobs, Reynolds’ office said.

The state also will work with local government officials and community leaders to minimize the impact on the city of Glenwood and Mills County, Reynolds’ office said.

LEGISLATIVE COMMENT

Thursday’s announcement was made jointly by Reynolds and Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature — House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.

“Despite significant effort over the last two years to improve care and respond to DOJ directives, continued operation of the Glenwood Resource Center has become untenable,” Whitver said in the news release.

Democratic statehouse leaders in a statement also expressed their desire to work with Glenwood residents, staff and community members during the transition.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst in their joint statement criticized the state’s management of Glenwood under Republican leadership.

“This decision became inevitable because of years of indifference and neglect shown to the Glenwood community by Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers. This transition must be handled far better than previous closures, like those in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant,” Wahls’ and Konfrst’s statement said, referring to the closure of state-run mental health care institutions in those communities.

“As state lawmakers, we have an obligation to ensure the safest and smoothest transition possible for all those impacted by the planned closure. The people whose lives are affected deserve the dignity and respect of a transition that ensures their safety, security, and futures.”

The Glenwood Resource Center opened in 1876.

