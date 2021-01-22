Iowa Democratic leader calls for GOP lawmaker to be punished

Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard has called on Speaker Pat Grassley to remove a committee chairman for what he called a series of false social media posts.

Prichard, D-Charles City, wants Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, removed as chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee and stripped of all committee assignments because of comments Fisher made about election fraud and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and because he has refused to apologize for his posts.

“Fisher must be held accountable for his actions,” Prichard said in a letter to Grassley.

Grassley, however, said the minority leader was “playing the exact partisan politics he hypocritically denounced” in his remarks at the beginning of the session.

“Prichard clearly believes that the right to free speech should only belong to those he agrees with,” Grassley said.

In social media posts. Fisher claimed there had been “outright cheating” in Democratic-led states and cities.

Referring to the Supreme Court refusing to overturn election results, Fisher said “ ... we will survive. Remember, our side has the guns, the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.”