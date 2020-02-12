Iowa Democratic Party chairman offers resignation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The delayed results have once again sparked a national debate about caucuses and Iowa’s role as the leadoff state in the U.S. presidential nominating process.

“Leadership requires tough decisions, and this is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make,” Price wrote. “Throughout my tenure as chair, I have always said I would do what is in the best interest of the party. With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important --- winning in November.”

Also Wednesday, the state party said it accepted recanvass requests from the Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders campaigns.

The Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns highlighted what they believe could be errors in the caucus results reported in a combined 143 precincts out of the more than 1,700 statewide.

The party said on Friday it will inform the campaigns the costs and timeline associated with a recanvass, after which the campaigns will have 24 hours to make a final decision on whether to proceed.