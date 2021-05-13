Iowa Democrats see little progress as Republicans negotiate among themselves

It would have the state take over mental health funding, phase out the “backfill” aid to local governments, phase out the state’s inheritance tax and exempt taxation on COVID-19 assistance.

It also incorporates various issues dealing with housing, energy infrastructure, child care tax credits, telehealth parity and more.

Senate Republicans have given the measure committee approval, meaning the bill is eligible for floor debate. House Republicans have offered their own attempt at a compromise, but their Senate colleagues have shown no interest.

There’s bipartisan support for the state takeover of mental health funding from counties, which pay for those services with property tax revenue. However, there are no assurances in SF 619 that the Legislature will maintain either the same level of services or funding.

“I can tell you, particularly in my county, we are property taxed to the hilt,” Prichard said. “But you know, we just can't make mental health discretionary.”

Under Republican leadership, he said, the state “has proven that it is not a trustworthy, reliable partner.” Democrats believe the GOP has underfunded schools, water quality “and a whole host of things.”