Iowa eyes $3.6B for transportation over 5 years

The diversity of Iowa’s road-use tax fund — which combines gas taxes, vehicle registrations and license fees and use taxes on new and used vehicle sales — along with three separate federal COVID-19 relief packages — enabled Iowa’s transportation investments to “remain at healthy levels and, in some cases, at even higher levels than anticipated,” according to the letter.

Federal relief provided critical funding for public transit, aviation and various transportation services, with supplemental COVID-19 money totaling $121.9 million. At the same time, commissioners warned that the federal authorization for the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act expires Sept. 30. “Therefore, there is significant uncertainty about federal funding after this date. However, we are hopeful that Congress will act to reauthorize funding and use that as an opportunity to increase investments in infrastructure.”

In their letter, commissioners said Federal Highway Trust Fund revenue currently would not cover funding levels anticipated throughout the state’s five-year plan.

“In the unlikely event this is not addressed by Congress, drastic cuts to the federal highway program are possible. If this occurs, we will have to make significant changes to the program,” with the potential to reduce funding for highway and bridge projects by about $500 million in the plan.

