DES MOINES --- J.D. Scholten said he skipped his standard stump speech in order to talk about agriculture.
“Our district is hurting,” Scholten said. “We’re the most rural district in Iowa. And who’s defending us?”
Scholten, a paralegal and former professional baseball player from Sioux City, is the Democratic candidate for Congress in western Iowa’s 4th District. He is the latest Democrat making an attempt to unseat eight-term Republican Congressman Steve King.
Scholten spoke Saturday on the Des Moines Register Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.
“Coming from a long line of farmers, I want to pass on our farm, I want it to be thriving economically and environmentally. And right now, economically, it is struggling,” Scholten told reporters after his remarks on the Soapbox. “So it’s something I’m extremely passionate about.”
Libertarian Charles Aldrich also is on the ballot in the 4th District. Aldrich spoke on the Soapbox earlier this week; King declined the invitation to speak there.
Scholten focused the majority of his remarks on three ag-related issues: trade taxes, the ethanol mandate and consolidation.
He said consolidation --- he noted the Monsanto-Bayer merger as an example --- hurts farmers because he said it typically results in fewer jobs and higher costs.
“Any time you lose market choice, the price on farmers goes up and the pressure on farmers goes up,” Scholten said.
Scholten was asked later whether that means he wants to re-examine the nation’s monopoly laws.
“We have to figure out solutions because right now we’re just continuing to shrink and shrink the amount of options that there are and the amount of markets. And that just hurts not only farmers, it hurts all of rural America. That goes heart and heart with why we’re losing so many people,” Scholten said. “It’s not like it’s this radical, progressive idea. Chuck Grassley talks about it all the time.”
Grassley has expressed concern about the Monsanto-Bayer merger’s impact on farmers, and in May said he “will continue to keep a close eye on consolidation within the agriculture industry and call for vigorous enforcement of the antitrust laws.”
Scholten also said Iowa needs people in Congress fighting against the administration’s use of ethanol mandate waivers for the oil industry and an escalating trade war that is driving down the prices of soybeans and hogs.
King earlier this week told reporters that he has warned President Donald Trump that Iowa farmers are willing to let the administration attempt to negotiate new trade deals, but if the situation is not resolved in the coming months the backlash from farmers will intensify. King said he has been hoping for a president that would use brinksmanship to negotiate new trade deals.
Scholten called for an end to the trade war.
“The 4th District is bearing the brunt of these tariffs, and that’s got to end,” Scholten said. “Who’s fighting for farmers?”