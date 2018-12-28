DES MOINES -- The Iowa Finance Authority made $549,399 in improper payments and expenses over more than two years, a state audit has found.
In the audit report, deputy auditor Andrew Nielsen said David Jamison, the division’s director, created a culture that “illustrates a lack of concern for the use of taxpayer funds.”
Published Friday, the 172-page report identified disbursements that were improper or did not meet “the test of public purpose” between January 2016 through March 2018.
Jamison was fired March 24 after multiple women employees alleged he sexually harassed them. The allegations brought further scrutiny of his leadership, including his decision to move the division to a new, leased space rather than renovating its current space.
More than $328,000 was for questionable payroll expenses, including “larger than typical pay increases."
A previous investigation into the sexual harassment allegations found women targeted by Jamison had their pay increased dramatically during their employment, perhaps contributing to their fear of “adverse employment consequences” if they reported him. The report found one woman’s salary increased roughly 60 percent.
Other improper payments and expenses identified in the state audit include:
• $89,233 for a construction manager fee in the lease for the division’s new office space. The state does not typically agree to such fees, the audit said.
• $40,467.41 for car leases. The audit found that money could have been saved if the division used the current fleet of state-owned cars.
• $26,816.99 in improper credit card purchases and travel expenses. These included hotel rates higher than state policy allows, unnecessary hotel accommodations, excess mileage reimbursement, and alcohol purchases with meals, among others.
• $26,783.71 in relocation expenses reimbursed to a single employee who did not have independent, third-party documentation.
When Jamison submitted his proposal to lease new space, his estimates covered 10 years. The audit concluded over a longer period of time, it was more efficient to renovate.
“A number of management decisions made by Mr. Jamison were not in the taxpayers’ best interest,” the audit report says. “While IFA is established as an authority rather than a state agency and proceeds earned by IFA are not returned to the state’s general fund as is done with most executive branch agencies, the funds generated by IFA are still taxpayer funds and should be handled with the highest degree of fiduciary responsibility.”