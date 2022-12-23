Iowa foundation needs to raise $2M to buy Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa

A new purpose lies ahead for the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa if $2 million can be raised to buy the property.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is spearheading the campaign to protect the almost 1,800 acres of land for wildlife habitat and recreational use. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect a piece of land that size, said Kody Wohlers, Loess Hills land stewardship director for the foundation.

The ranch, spread across the western slope of the Loess Hills, has given Scouts a place to hike, canoe, fish and camp for more than 50 years.

It’s also where four Scouts died when a tornado hit the property in 2008. The Gilwell Foundation, which owns all the properties used by the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America, doesn’t want that to be forgotten by whoever buys the land.

“We believe the history of the property, especially the memorial to the lives of the boys who were lost in 2008, is very important to preserve as part of this land,” Iowa Heritage Foundation President Joe McGovern said.

The majority of Scouts who have used the camp have come from the Omaha area, and others have come from across Iowa and South Dakota. It’s one of the largest privately owned natural areas in Iowa and one of the few that offers a sense of remote wilderness.

But with camp attendance down and trending lower, leaders of the Gilwell Foundation came to the difficult decision in 2021 that they would sell the ranch.

They wanted to find a buyer who could do three things: open the property to the public; maintain the memorial to the four boys who died in the tornado; and honor and share the history of the ranch as a Scout camp.

They immediately reached out to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, which agreed to those terms.

“INHF has worked in the Loess Hills for decades. We know this land is special, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to preserve the Little Sioux Scout Ranch,” McGovern said.

In the fall of 2021, the foundation purchased an option to buy the property that must be exercised by Dec. 31 in order to purchase and protect the property as a whole.

The project will cost more than $7 million in total, and the foundation has set a goal of raising at least $2 million privately by the end of the year.

The land, which sits about halfway between Omaha and Sioux City, is mostly old-growth oak woodland and remnant prairie in the Loess Hills, a globally unique area consisting of ridges formed by wind-blown soil. The property has more than 25 miles of established trails and a 20-acre lake, making it an ideal spot for hiking, birdwatching, wilderness camping, fishing and hunting.

Chris Mehaffey, CEO of the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America, is excited about the project and said he can see Eagle Scout projects being done there for generations.

“When parents want to take their kids back to where they did scouting, they’ll be able to do that. It will be the same place, the same topography,” he said. “There are a ton of people here who know of Little Sioux because of the tornado, but there’s not a whole lot of them that have been there. Now, they’ll be able to go and get to know this place.”

The foundation received lead gifts of $500,000 from the Iowa West Foundation and $150,000 from the Gilchrist Foundation in Sioux City, which will contribute another $150,000 if the foundation purchases the property by year’s end.

Along with other private donations, the nonprofit conservation group is about 75% of the way to its $2 million goal. Those interested in supporting the project can learn more at inhf.org/LSSR.

