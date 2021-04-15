Iowa GOP leaders making progress on state budget

Grassley said most fiscal 2022 budget bills have cleared the subcommittee process and are being readied for floor debate once “apples to apples” spending levels are finalized.

The 2021 adjournment target is April 30, but the speaker declined Thursday to predict when the session will end.

CELLPHONES

One thing that appears off the table is a bill that would have barred drivers from using hand-held devices while operating a vehicle.

The legislation has been on debate calendars in both chambers for weeks but apparently has enforcement and personal freedom concerns that will keep Iowa from joining more than two dozen states that ban motorists from using cellphones while driving, Grassley said.

“At this point, I would say that’s probably not something that will move from the House’s perspective,” he told reporters, saying his members had concern about how the enforcement of a ban “would all play out.”

Iowa law currently prohibits the use of hand-held electronic communication devices to write, send or view electronic messages while driving, and Reynolds has sided with law enforcement, insurance and other groups that support allowing only the use of hands-free technology for making cellphone calls while driving.