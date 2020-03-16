Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expects COVID-19 to spread more

JOHNSTON -- Gov. Kim Reynolds called Monday on Iowans to temper their St. Patrick’s Day celebrating and practice good hygiene, social distancing and common-sense measures to help contain the spread of a novel coronavirus pandemic that has reached 23 positive cases in the state and is likely to keep growing.

“There’ll be another St. Paddy’s Day next year,” Reynolds told her daily news briefing, where she said she did not want to have to order bars and restaurants closed like governors in other states have done because people were not heeding calls to avoid large gatherings.

“This isn’t going to end tomorrow and we’re going to see the numbers rise for a while,” the governor said, “but it really will help us bend the curve, it will help us to keep the health care system from completing being overburdened and overtaxed” if Iowans wash their hands, follow health guidelines, stay home if they’re sick and limit social interactions.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People most at risk of developing severe symptoms that can include death are older adults and those with underlying health issues.