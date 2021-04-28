Iowa governor gets charter schools, driver’s ed bills

“Colleagues, now is the time for us to remove the statute of limitations for those who sexually abuse children,” said Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, who noted if the change is signed into law, it “will have an endless impact on thousands of Iowans.”

The provision was part of an amendment to a bill that removed the statute of limitations dealing with sexual exploitation by an adult providing training or instruction, such as a counselor, therapist or school employee, and for victims of incest and human trafficking.

“There is a group of Iowans who have not received the protection they deserve and, while we are too late for many Iowans, it is never too late to do the right thing,” Chapman said.

The bill, he said, will address “growing moral and criminal violation against a vulnerable population in our society” that “has been occurring for generations and will sadly into the future.”

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, who has long championed the issue, spoke in support of the Senate’s action, calling it a “step in the right direction” even though it doesn’t address civil actions and won’t help all victims.