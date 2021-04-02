Iowa governor signs ‘constitutional carry’ into law

Wahls, however, argued that the “cumulative effect” of HF 756 — passed largely along party lines in the House and Senate — would be “to make it possible for someone to buy a weapon from a private seller without a background check and carry it anywhere without any training on how to safely operate the gun.”

Democrats said Iowa’s background check system had blocked nearly 15,000 illegal sales between 1998 and 2019.

“We don’t need to make it easier for bad guys to get guns,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. Opponents of HF 576 said the change would make it easy for felons, domestic abusers and those prohibited based on mental illness to buy handguns in Iowa.

However, Holt argued the new law will have the opposite effect because private sellers would not risk harsh penalties if they don’t know if the buyer has passed a background check.

Under the law, private sellers who transfer a firearm if they “know or reasonably should know that the other person is ineligible to possess dangerous weapons” would be committing a Class D felony carrying a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up of to $7,500.

‘Not for Iowans’