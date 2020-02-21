Iowa governor stands pat on medical cannabidiol THC cap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reynolds didn’t signal that she’s looking to split despite people in the medical cannabidiol program calling for higher THC levels and program officials who track THC purchases reporting some patients are purchasing more than 4.5 grams every 90 days.

It was the board’s recommendation the Legislature should use House Study Bill 653 as a template for legislation this year. In addition to the 4.5 gram cap, the board recommended exceptions if a patient’s health care practitioner thinks the patient could benefit from a higher TFC level and waiving the 4.5 gram cap for the terminally ill.

“So I feel like that was a compromise that was made by the cannabidiol board,” Reynolds said. “They're listening to individuals who are impacted and all of the stakeholders involved in it and that was what they came back with. I think that's appropriate and a good place to be.”

Patients in the state medical cannabidiol program told the advisory board earlier this month that while the current THC level provides some relief, higher dosages are needed. In some cases, patients said they are breaking Iowa law to treat their chronic pain. Others said that unless the cap is increased, they may have to go back to using opioids, which can be addictive.

Reynolds signaled that HSB 653 may not be the end of the discussion.