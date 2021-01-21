Iowa gun rights constitutional amendment moves ahead at Capitol

“I have no desire to ever be on a list with Alabama and Louisiana,” said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, who voted against the bill in subcommittee. “I don’t see the boogie man that obviously people that support this do. I think this takes us to a new level of uncertainty and extremism that I don’t think Iowa wants to be.”

However, Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said he supports the language which will restore and maintain fundamental freedom.

“The point of this is to restrict future gun control bills,” he said. “The rights have been taken away over the years and we are putting them back to the point where they are supposed to be.”

‘VERY DANGEROUS’

Denise Kanne did not see it that way, telling the virtual hearing “once we open that can, we would have a hard time clamping it back down. This is going to open it up for irresponsible, radical folks to access guns and I think that’s a very dangerous road to go down so I ask you please do not advance this bill.”

Leslie Carpenter, an advocate for people with serious brain illnesses, told the subcommittee 79 percent of suicides in Iowa are gun deaths, and “the No. 1 way to prevent a suicide is removal of means” — something the proposed amendment will not help achieve.