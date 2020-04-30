Iowa hits another new high for virus-related deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus-related deaths reached a new high in Iowa, as the state confirmed 14 new deaths on Thursday.

A total of 162 Iowa deaths have been confirmed since the virus first appeared here in early March.

Across the state, 335 people were hospitalized due to the virus --- that also is a new single-day high --- including 49 who were admitted in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of cases and hospitalizations remain concentrated in central and eastern Iowa. The north central, northwest and southwest regions, which cover half of the state, combined for just 70 of the 335 hospitalizations; 51 of those were in Woodbury County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this week relaxed some of the virus mitigation policies for some businesses in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, where virus activity has not been as widespread.