Iowa hits new single-day virus death high as testing ramps up

Iowa experienced its highest single-day number of new coronavirus-related deaths, with 12 confirmed Wednesday by state public health officials.

The state has experienced 148 coronavirus-related deaths since the virus first appeared here in early March.

Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 323 Iowans hospitalized for the virus, 42 of which were new admissions in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.

The state also confirmed 467 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, which is roughly in line with what those numbers have looked like as the state has ramped up testing efforts over the past week and as outbreaks have occurred at least a handful of meat processing plants across the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced earlier this week that some businesses will be allowed to partially re-open starting Friday in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, where confirmed cases of the virus have not been as prevalent.