Iowa House approves abortion ballot measure

DES MOINES — It has not been unusual for legislation restricting abortion to be among the last bills debated before the Iowa Legislature adjourns for the year.

This year is no exception.

“I understand we’re close to the last night and here we are again,” said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, as she spoke Tuesday night against House Joint Resolution 5, which would put an amendment on the ballot as early as 2024 to allow Iowa voters to decide whether the Iowa Constitution provides a right to abortion.

The resolution, approved 54-38, must be approved by the Senate and by both chambers in the 2023-24 General Assembly to be placed on the ballot. It reads: “To defend the dignity of all human life and protect unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the point of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

“This will end abortion in Iowa,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “It will end legal and safe abortion care in this state no matter the circumstances.”

She called it an “extremist reaction to a reasonable and fair Supreme Court decision.”