Iowa House approves charter school expansion bill early Thursday after lengthy debate

He did reject the arguments that charter schools would be detrimental to local public school districts.

The bill, he said, would require charter schools be non-profits. They could not charge tuition. They would be prohibited from cherry-picking students based on athletic prowess. They would be required to offer special education services. Their charters could be revoked if they did not meet the terms of the charter, he said.

When Iowa launched its charter school pilot program more than a decade ago, it had 10 applications, Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said.

“Every one of them said they applied because they got more money,” she said. “They could do innovative things because they got more money.”

Iowa has two charter schools that have operated since the 2005-06 school year — in Storm Lake and Maynard.

When the Appropriations Committee met, Democrats asked for a public hearing on HF 813. Typically, hearings are requested before floor debate starts.

“It wasn’t clear whether the public hearing would be honored,” Hall said, “but we were told they wanted this bill done tonight regardless.”

It was because Republicans had set a “time certain,” that is a deadline for voting. At about 12:15 a.m., representatives began voting on the remaining amendments without any comment or debate.

