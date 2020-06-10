Iowa House approves classroom behavior pilot project

The House vote 91-6 to approve online education legislation that could give school districts an option if schools can’t open this fall because of COVID-19.

Rep. Tom Moore, R-Griswold, said Senate File 2310 was “in the hopper” before schools were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This not only sets up our online learning as well as provides for the need during we’ve had during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moore said. “I think we’re going to see change within our school districts as a result of this, and I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.”

Because the House amended the bill, it now goes back to the Senate, which earlier approved it, 49-0.

FUTURE READY

The House also approved House File 2629 that included $32,000 to expand Reynolds’s Future Ready Iowa program by creating registered apprenticeship program under the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

It also increases funding for child care resources by matching state money with investments by employers to establish child care facilities.