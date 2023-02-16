DES MOINES -- Carbon dioxide pipelines would face large hurdles to being greenlit in Iowa under a bill proposed by a group of House Republicans.

It would require pipeline companies to obtain 90% of the miles along their proposed route through voluntary easements before being granted eminent domain authority. It also would block the Iowa Utilities Board from granting a permit to a pipeline company until a federal regulator has laid out new safety guidelines for carbon pipelines.

The bill, which is cosponsored by 22 House Republicans, including Speaker Pat Grassley, looks to address concerns from landowners along the more than 1,500 miles of carbon dioxide pipeline that three companies have proposed in the state.

Other provisions in the bill, which will be introduced Monday, include:

• The Iowa Utilities Board could not grant a permit for a CO2 pipeline unless it is in compliance with all relevant local zoning ordinances.

• CO2 pipeline companies must have successfully acquired all other state permits before being granted a permit in Iowa.

• CO2 pipeline companies would be required to give regular progress reports on easement acquisition.

• Landowners would have more opportunity for compensation from eminent domain and options to challenge violations of restoration standards.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said the inspiration for the bill comes from opposition to using eminent domain to build the privately-owned projects. Holt said eminent domain should be used only for “essential government services.”

The 90% threshold was established in part on recommendation from the Iowa Farm Bureau, Holt said, and because it’s a number he thinks House Republicans can broadly support.

“I have an issue with other people’s property being taken for what is an economic development project, and I think that’s where we confuse public use for public benefit,” he said.

Last year, the House passed a bill that put a one-year pause on new permits for the projects, but the proposal failed in the Senate.

Landowners and activists who oppose the use of eminent domain have been asking lawmakers to pass a stronger measure that would remove the power of eminent domain entirely from CO2 pipelines. Jess Mazour, conservation program coordinator for the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club, said she thinks the 90% threshold does not go far enough.

“I’m glad that they are taking it seriously, but we really need to have the strongest thing possible, not just put a Band-Aid on it,” Mazour said.

She also would like to see the limit at 90% of parcels, rather than miles, so that smaller landowners aren’t disadvantaged over large landowners.

Democrats have said they would support legislation that bolsters landowner rights and ensures pipelines are safe.

“We’re going to want to look at any piece of legislation to see that landowner rights are protected, to make sure that people have a say in how their land is used and that if we're using eminent domain, public good is a part of that conversation,” House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds did not say whether she would support or oppose the measure, but she emphasized the importance of the pipelines to the ethanol industry as a key part of the decision.

“I’m sure there’s areas where we can tweak and make it better, but we just need to make sure that we’re having an open and honest conversation about what the consequences could be moving forward,” Reynolds said.

Three proposed pipeline projects are in the process of requesting approval from the Iowa Utilities Board for construction across the state. Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express would build 680 miles of pipeline concentrated in the northern and western parts of the state. Wolf Carbon Solutions’ pipeline would cover four counties in eastern Iowa. Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway would stretch for 900 miles from the northwest to the southeast corner of the state, with offshoots along the way.

The pipelines will shuttle carbon dioxide emitted from ethanol plants to reservoirs deep underground in other states in order to meet certain low-carbon standards, take advantage of federal tax credits and improve the profitability of Iowa’s ethanol industry.

According to a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa could lose 75% of its ethanol plants if the pipelines do not move forward.

In a statement, Summit spokesperson Jesse Harris said the company has received voluntary easements from 1,075 Iowa landowners along the route accounting for 67% of the proposed route. Harris said the projects would be vital to Iowa’s economy and the ethanol industry would lose $10 billion a year without them.

“A full two years after we announced our carbon capture project, we remain hopeful that (the) legislature will not change the regulatory rules in the middle of the game, particularly with the overwhelming level of support we have among Iowa landowners,” he said.

Wolf Carbon Solutions has not signaled an intent to use eminent domain for its project, and a spokesperson said the company is not planning on using it. A spokesperson for Navigator said the company does not see any changes needed to the permitting process.

Senator Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, and Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, have introduced bills that would further limit CO2 pipelines, including a bill that entirely repeals eminent domain authority for the projects.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, sets safety standards for CO2 pipelines. The agency is in the process of reviewing its rules in response to a pipeline burst in Satartia, Mississippi.

Those rules likely won’t be ready for at least a year, and Holt said he wants to hold off on permitting new projects until the regulations are finalized.

“Our understanding is that there are new safety guidelines coming out within the next 12 to 18 months, and so we’re concerned about waiting until those new safety guidelines come out, based upon some of the things that have happened recently with the pipelines,” Holt said.