Iowa House committee OKs ‘back the blue’ bill

DES MOINES — House Republicans moved quickly Wednesday to advance a bill to expand support and protections for Iowa law enforcement, but Democrats objected to who wouldn’t be covered by the bill.

“The intent is to — I’ll just use the term — to back the blue. They need it,” Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said about Senate File 476.

“We are living in a time where our police officers are targets,” he said. “There’s a level of a lack of respect that is breathtaking that I have not seen in my lifetime, toward those who ensure that law and order is maintained. We all know that without law and order, there is no freedom, there is no justice.”

However, Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, pointed out the bill contains “no racial justice component, there’s no mental health component.”

“If we really want to do an all-inclusive bill that helps the blue and helps citizens, then we need to think about something all-inclusive,” she said.

Legislators unanimously supported the “More Perfect Union” legislation last summer that addressed racial justice and police procedures. Steckman called that a “start to try to fix some of the issues that are apparent.”