Iowa House Democrats pick Konfrst as leader; she becomes first woman to hold the role

DES MOINES — Iowa House Democrats on Monday elected state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights to be their new caucus leader — making her the first woman to serve in that capacity.

Konfrst, who served as House minority whip during the 2021 legislative session, was selected to fill the top leadership post after Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City announced last month he was stepping down.

Republicans currently hold a 59-41 edge in the Iowa House.

“I’m honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead our fight to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard and truly represented in Des Moines,” Konfrst said in a statement. “I love my home state, and I believe the Legislature must do better for all Iowans.

“For too long, Republicans have put the needs of special interests ahead of Iowans' needs. It's time for a change in the Iowa House, and I’m ready to get to work,” added Konfrst, who leads the only majority-female caucus at the State Capitol.