Iowa House education bill could delay income tax cuts

The House had several opportunities to do that — make a difference in students’ education, the quality of instruction they receive, their learning environment and mental health issues they might have, said Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport.

“But we haven’t done any of those things and this doesn’t do it either,” she said.

“A quality education is a gateway to success into adulthood,” she said. “We are so concerned about changing everything that might be taught in their buildings instead of meeting their needs and directing the education to an opportunity to experience true learning. We fall short.”

The bill also called for the state Department of Education to establish a Flexible Student and School Support program to implement evidence-based practices in innovative ways to enhance student learning, well-being and postsecondary success. The flexibility would grant exemptions to school districts from various regulations, such as the school start date and the requirement they offer 1,080 hours or 180 days of instruction.

It also included a number of sports-related provisions, such as eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities after transferring from one school to another.

The bill also includes changes to open enrollment as it applies to eligibility for participation in extracurricular activities, preschool special education and “good cause” transfers.

