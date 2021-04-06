Iowa House gives boost to fundraising for Hoover presidential museum

DES MOINES — Legislative debate became a history lesson on the only Iowan elected to the White House as the Iowa House approved a tax credit to help raise funds for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch.

The House voted 87-3 on Tuesday to approve House File 588, which would create a Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum tax credit to allow donors to claim a 25 percent deduction on their Iowa income taxes. The credit would be capped at $5 million, creating a 4-to-1 match to fund a $20 million renovation of the library and museum in West Branch, where the 31st president grew up.

Typically, presidential museums are renovated every 12 to 15 years, said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton. The Hoover site has gone 28 years without renovations — the longest of any of the presidential libraries.

The museum hopes to use the tax credit to expand its donor network, Kaufmann said, adding that it is a one-time request and will sunset after three years.

There was bipartisan support for the tax credit, including from Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, who is reluctant to support additional tax credits until the Legislature does a thorough review of all state the tax credits.