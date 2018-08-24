Fifty-five members of the Iowa House of Representatives wrote to U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., endorsing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Americans deserve a Supreme Court justice who is fair and has a deep respect for the rule of law,” they wrote to Grassley, whose committee will hold hearings on the nomination.
“Most importantly, they deserve someone who interprets our Constitution the way it is written, rather than performing mental gymnastics to reach a predetermined outcome based on personal preference. Judge Kavanaugh exhibits these important qualities, which makes him clearly qualified to serve.”
Grassley, a former Iowa legislator, thanked the lawmakers for their support of Kavanaugh.
“This letter of support, along with the dozens of others my committee has received over the past several weeks, is a testament to the quality and substance of Judge Kavanaugh’s character and professional record,” he said.
Earlier, the entire Iowa Senate GOP caucus sent a similar letter of support.
The Iowa House GOP has 58 members. Three were unavailable, according to Speaker Linda Upmeyer’s staff.
Kavanaugh, 53, is a U.S. circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.