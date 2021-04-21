Iowa House GOP rejects Democrats’ efforts to increase transparency in governor’s office

In 2019, Hall said, the governor received $200,000 to hire two policy analysts. Instead, Reynolds hired a public relations manager. Hall also said the governor’s 45 percent pay raise for the state medical director last year exceeded what state law allows. In addition, he said nearly $450,000 in federal CARES Act money was used to cover more than 60 percent of the compensation for 21 employees in the governor’s office for more than three months.

If federal dollars were used to cover staff salaries, Hall asked where the state dollars went.

“Iowa taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent,” he said, and to know if the governor’s staff salaries are being supplemented by federal dollars, or if they’re being billed by other state agencies “in order to increase their salaries beyond what is listed on the price tag.”

His amendment was rejected on a party-line vote. An amendment to require the governor to respond to all public record requests within 20 calendar days also was defeated, along with a proposal to use $100 million of federal American Rescue Plan money rather than state general fund dollars for the broadband infrastructure build-out in the bill.

“(With) federal money comes federal regulations,” Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, warned.