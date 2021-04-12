Iowa House GOP wants to freeze funding for ‘bloated’ universities

“So I don’t think they will have to cut people or programs,” Kerr said.

The cost of higher education “has just become very bloated,” Grassley said when asked about the proposed budget. According to his numbers, full-time equivalent positions in the regents’ system have increased 25 percent over the past decade while enrollment grew by 3 percent. He attributed the growth to increases in administrative hiring.

Employee numbers have increased because of growth at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said.

By relying on the federal dollars, Winckler said, Republicans are calling for using one-time funding for ongoing expenses — something the party has railed against for years.

“Almost 70 percent of (the universities’) revenue comes from tuition and fees, and we’ve now said it has to be status quo,” she said. “We have frozen 100 percent of their budget and their ability to fund the ongoing costs.

“Who pays for that potentially are students and families in reduced access to coursework and the inability to have the best professors, in scheduling that is impossible to meet,” Winckler said.