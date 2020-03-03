Iowa House oversight panel plans sessions on Medicaid, Glenwood

DES MOINES -- The Iowa House Government Oversight Committee is panning two meetings this month with Kelly Garcia, the new director of the Department of Human Services, to address Medicaid managed care and allegations of problems that have surfaced at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating allegations that Jerry Rea, the former superintendent of western Iowa’s Glenwood, was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients. Officials also were examining patient deaths at the facility.

Rea was hired in 2017 and fired in December.

“I do not in any way want our committee to get in the way of those investigations,” said Chairwoman Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, “but I also think it is very important given the nature of the allegations and serious matters at Glenwood that we do have a hearing.”

Garcia’s appearance before the committee March 11 will be to bring lawmakers up to date on the state’s Medicaid managed care program.

The department’s former director, Jerry Foxhoven, and chief executives from two managed care organizations met with the committee to discuss credentialing, prior authorization and timely payment issues.