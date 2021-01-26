Iowa House panel advances ‘informed consent’ medication abortion bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Women facing an unplanned pregnancy are often afraid and they just want the problem to go away,” she said in written comments. “Decisions are often made in haste. How often have any of us wished we could take back a decision we made in haste?”

The idea that medication abortions can be reversed is not supported by science, Jamie Burch Elliott of Planned Parenthood Advocates told the subcommittee. Leading medical organizations, she said, also say “unfounded legislative mandates represent dangerous political interference, while compromising patient care and safety.”

“Forcing doctors and abortion providers to give their patients medically unfounded information is not only dangerous, it’s unethical,” she wrote.

Doctors who failed to comply with the bill would be subject to disciplinary action against their licenses.

However, Theresa Welch, a registered nurse for 27 years and executive director of a free medical clinic serving women with unplanned pregnancies, urged passage of HF 53 so women know about the possibility of reversing a medication abortion.

“Humans sometimes change their minds. Let’s give women the choice to change their minds,” Welch said. “I would rather error on the side of over-informing, than on the side of under-informing.”

The bill, which was signed by Republican Reps. Shannon Lundgren of Peosta and Ann Osmundson of Volga, now goes to the full Human Resources committee. The third subcommittee member, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, did not sign the bill.

