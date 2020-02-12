Iowa House panel passes abortion resolution

“Don’t be fooled. This amendment is about restricting women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. It’s about telling women what they may or may not do with their own bodies — with their own future,” she said.

Rather than make the Constitution silent on abortion, Derry said, the word “abortion” would appear five times in the 69-word amendment.

“Abortion opponents use such inflammatory, deceptive and frankly insulting language to mislead and to distract from their true agenda, which is to ban abortion in Iowa,” she said.

Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, responded, “There are two lives ... two souls ... two humans” involved in an abortion.

“Republicans are often accused of denying science when it comes to climate change,” he said. “Unfortunately, the same could be said of those who are pro-choice. The science is clear. Life begins at conception.”

He went on to say it’s the people of Iowa, not unelected judges, who should decide how Iowa regulates abortion. In striking down the Legislature’s 72-hour waiting period, the Iowa Supreme Court said it “freed ourselves from the private views of the Constitution’s founders” in favor of interpreting the constitutional question by the “current prevailing standards.”