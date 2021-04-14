Iowa House passes sweeping law enforcement provisions

He warned some of the increases in the severity of penalties for crimes included in the bill may need to be addressed to avoid unintended consequences.

What I came down to, Klein said, was that Iowans “rely on these men and women that have our backs, and with this piece of legislation today, we can show them that we have their back, too.”

Maybe not, warned Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. If enacted, which she assumed it will be, SF 342 may not be legal because state law requires a correctional impact statement when legislation creates new penalties. Her request for a correctional statement was rejected.

“I am seriously concerned because we are in violation of state law — not House chamber rules or policy, but in violation of state law,” she said. “By debating this bill without waiting for the correctional statement I have requested, we will be jeopardizing the integrity of all of the various provisions of this bill, all of the crimes created by this bill, of all of the benefits to law enforcement created by this bill.”

The House voted 63-30, with eight Democrats joining Republicans who voted “yes” and two Republicans among the “no” votes.

