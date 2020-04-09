Iowa jobless claims continue to surge as a result of COVID-19

With another record surge announced Thursday of unemployment claims, more than 181,000 people now are seeking jobless benefits from the state after COVID-19 cost them work over the past three weeks.
According to Iowa Workforce Development, 67,334 initial claims between March 29 and April 4 were made in the state, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor. The state paid nearly $27.57 million in unemployment insurance benefits for the week.
Those applying for benefits over the phone face long on-hold times and a perplexing system of routing applicants that some have given up on.
While the state also is processing claims for additional benefits as part of the federal CARES Act, those federal payments have not started.
The sate anticipates those CARES benefits will be paid next week, including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers and not-for-profit employees.
The $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29. Claims for the self-employed can be retroactive to Feb. 2 if there was a reduction in income or loss of employment related to the pandemic.
The department did not return a call for comment Thursday.
Most state unemployment claims should be paid to Iowans in seven to 10 days from when filed, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, speaking Thursday at Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference.
Though Iowa so far has not charged employers whose workers have filed claims as a result of COVID-19, Townsend said officials will start doing so when the state’s unemployment compensation trust fund reaches a “trigger” of $950 million — with $1.13 billion currently in the fund.
This “trigger” will help ensure employers’ baseline tax rates are not affected, Townsend said.
The number of continuing week-to-week unemployment claims in Iowa is 92,962.
Iowa’s new claims break down into 64,187 by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 3,147 by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.
In the two previous weeks, the state received 55,963 and 58,453 claims, respectively. By comparison, there were only 2,221 weekly unemployment claims about a month ago.
Sectors that this time showed the most claims were: health care and social assistance, 9,632; manufacturing, 9,218; retail trade, 8,088; accommodation and food service, 7,123; and construction 2,696.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.
CARES Act benefits are in addition to that.
Workforce Development posted a notice on its website that callers should expect to hear several minutes of ringing and then silence — but should not hang up.
“The ringing and silence are a part of our phone system and we are unable to change these features at this time,” the notice said. “Please stay on the line and we will answer your call as quickly as possible. Your call will be answered quicker if you simply remain on the phone versus hanging up and trying again.”
The agency encouraged people who have lost work to apply online at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
Dollar General
Walmart toilet paper
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 testing press conference
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 schoolwork
Southern Hills Mall closing
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 childcare
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sioux City personal protective equipment
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID19 parks closed
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
COVID-19 masks
COVID-19 masks
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.