Iowa jobless claims continue to surge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With another record surge announced Thursday of unemployment claims, more than 181,000 people now are seeking jobless benefits from the state after COVID-19 cost them work over the past three weeks.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, 67,334 initial claims between March 29 and April 4 were made in the state, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor. The state paid nearly $27.57 million in unemployment insurance benefits for the week.

Those applying for benefits over the phone face long on-hold times and a perplexing system of routing applicants that some have given up on.

While the state also is processing claims for additional benefits as part of the federal CARES Act, those federal payments have not started.

The sate anticipates those CARES benefits will be paid next week, including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers and not-for-profit employees.

The $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29. Claims for the self-employed can be retroactive to Feb. 2 if there was a reduction in income or loss of employment related to the pandemic.