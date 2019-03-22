A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, March 21, 2019:
RIBBONS OF REMEMBRANCE: Lawmakers and legislative staff donned pink-orange ribbons Thursday in support of a state lawmaker whose daughter died this month of inflammatory breast cancer.
Mary Chinnok, 35, of Chanhassen, Minn., the daughter of state Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, died March 15, and her funeral will be Friday.
The ribbons were suggested by Josh Wilson, formerly of Waterloo, who clerks for state Rep. Tom Moore, R-Griswold. He recalled school staffers there wearing ribbons when his mother, a teacher, died of breast cancer.
While the ribbon for breast cancer is pink, the ribbon for inflammatory breast cancer is pink with orange in it, Wilson said. Inflammatory breast cancer is harder to detect because there is no lump typically associated with the cancer, he said.
JOB INTERVIEWS: The state Judicial Nominating Commission will interview 30 applicants for two vacancies on the Iowa Court of Appeals March 28 and 29 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines.
The vacancies occurred due to the retirement of Chief Judge David Danilson and the appointment of Judge Christopher McDonald to the Iowa Supreme Court.
The interview schedule with each candidate’s application is posted on the Judicial Branch website https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission/state-members-and-vacancies/candidates-for-court-of-appeals-vacancies.
The interviews are open to the public and will be livestreamed.
Once the commission forwards its slate of six nominees to the governor, she will have 30 days to appoint the new judges.
The commission will accept written comments from the public until 4:30 p.m. March 24. Comments may be emailed to appellate.vacancy@iowacourts.gov or mailed to Iowa State Judicial Nominating Commission Secretary, 1111 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50319.
BILL SIGNING: Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joined by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Sen. Joni Ernst when she signs House File 288 that expedites the process for military spouses to obtain an occupational license in Iowa.
The signing will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Iowa Air National Guard in Des Moines.
—Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau