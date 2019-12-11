Iowa launches campaign against teen vaping

Reynolds said the campaign is aimed at informing teens about the reality of vaping and its consequences, and helping parents know how to address the issue and protect their kids.

But she said she was willing to consider additional steps if lawmakers vote to raise the legal age from 18 to 21 for possessing, purchasing or using tobacco or nicotine products or boost the state’s tax on such products.

“We’ll take a look at anything,” the governor told reporters. Specifically, she said raising the legal age is “something I’m very willing to take a look at. We’ll watch it go through the legislative process, but it’s something that I think we should take a look at.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Youth vaping has more than doubled nationally since 2017, Reynolds told an auditorium of students, teachers, education administrators, health officials and reporters, with one in four high school students indicating they “vape” and one in nine high school seniors reporting they are vaping on a near-daily basis.

In Iowa, Reynolds said, “the statistics are alarming” with the percentage of 11th-graders who said they currently vape going from 9 percent in 2016 to more than 22 percent last year.