Iowa lawmakers give final approval to sweeping tax changes

The bill also calls for investments in what Reynolds called “foundational priorities,” many of them the same as the Democratic ideals Jacoby mentioned — child care, workforce housing, ending federal income tax deductibility and protecting COVID-19 relief payments from taxation.

Meanwhile, the Republican-majority Senate approved a $1 billion education budget, which represents a $24 million increase over the previous year. But Senate Democrats lamented the lack of any increase for the state’s public universities: the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

The public universities are “three of the biggest economic engines in this state,” Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, said during debate. “It we’re going to jump-start the Iowa economy, part of the answer is to attract and retain talent to this state. … The Legislature needs to step up.”

Democrats proposed for the regents schools a 3.1 percent funding increase, which Democrats said matches the budgeted increase for community colleges and the same amount proposed by Reynolds. That proposed amendment was voted down by Senate Republicans.

HF 868 passed on a party-line 28-17 vote and returned it to the House, which concurred 54-35.

Also Tuesday, the House and Senate: