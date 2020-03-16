Iowa lawmakers meet to suspend session

The actions are not what Grassley expected to be doing when he left the Capitol last week.

The situation “when I left Thursday was completely different than where I'm standing today,” he said. “So we're going to continue to monitor the situation as it changes.” Legislative leaders are recommending a 30-day suspension and will re-evaluate then whether it’s safe to resume the session, which was scheduled to conclude April 21.

Lawmakers will be challenged to make decisions to help Iowans cope with the disruptions caused by the rising numbers of COVID-19, said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City. State public health officials have confirmed 22 cases in Iowa, the last few attributed to community spread. Earlier cases had been traced to an international cruise.

“What we need to be focused on at all levels is minimizing the impact of those disruptions,” he said. Lawmakers need to find creative ways to make sure Iowa children who aren’t’ in school continue to receive the food and supervision they need, that employers have what they need to run a business, that the health care system can withstand the pressure that may be placed on it.

“So that's what we need to be focused on -- just minimizing the disruption and making sure that that for the state, life goes on,” Prichard said.