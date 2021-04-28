Iowa lawmakers propose $59 million increase for health and human services budget

DES MOINES -- Iowa lawmakers are considering a $59 million increase in funding for health and human services for the coming fiscal year, once again pushing total state spending over the $2 billion mark for that budget.

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a proposed fiscal 2022 health and human services budget of $2,047,793,079 for fiscal year 2022 beginning July 1.

Although Rep. John Forbes, D-Des Moines, called it the best health and human services budget he’s seen in eight years, most Democrats withheld support until they see what the budget looks like after negotiations with the Senate.

Not only are Democrats concerned that funding could be pared back, but they want to make sure that child care policy included by HHS Appropriations Chairman Joel Fry, R-Osceola remains in the spending plan.

“There are some good pieces of policy, some bipartisan pieces of policy that we have voted out of the House,” Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, the committee’s ranking Democratic, said about the budget.

“But I also sense that this is a moving target and that there are, at least within my caucus, concerns about the place that it will eventually land as the Senate negotiates some of those good policy pieces out.”