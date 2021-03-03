Iowa lawmakers say no state income tax on federal jobless benefits

“We realize there’s probably never a way that we’re going to make them completely whole — either businesses or individuals,” he said.

The House action exempts from individual income taxation the extra unemployment compensation that idled workers received from four federal jobless benefit compensation programs.

But the jobless payments such workers received from the state in 2020 are still subject to Iowa individual income taxes on state returns, which must be filed by April 30.

The Paycheck Protection Program exemptions in the bill are retroactive to last March and run through tax year 2023. The federal jobless benefits tax break is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, Lohse noted.

“I’m smiling under my mask because finally a major bill coming through our chamber with bipartisan support,” said Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville.

“This is a fantastic bill,” he added. “In fact, from my point of view, this should have been the first bill we did in January. It’s much more important than some of the other things that we’ve tackled in the first six or seven weeks.”

Jacoby said the amended bill contains part but not all of what minority Democrats requested, but said the bill will provide tax relief to more than 200,000 Iowans.