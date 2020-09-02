Iowa leaders warn of ‘pink slips’ without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- As Iowans navigate the devastation from the Aug. 10 derecho as well as the economic downturn caused by the ongoing pandemic, Iowa city officials warn front-line municipal and county workers could face layoffs as communities brace for massive state and local budget shortfalls, struggle to provide services and meet new demands.
In a conference call with media, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan and Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith warned of dire consequences for Iowa’s cities, towns and schools if they do not receive aid in the next coronavirus stimulus package as the state has become a global COVID-19 hot spot.
"We need to ensure we can maintain a quality (municipal) workforce that is appropriately equipped, trained and staffed that links directly to the safety and service our community deserves," Matson said.
Hart added: "Whether urban or rural, or southwest of northeast, every Iowa county and city has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the action — or inaction — by state and federal officials," to address declines in local-option sales and road-use tax revenues to maintain and improve roads, bridges, sewers, waterline and other "necessary and needed" infrastructure projects.
Communities, too, face dwindling hotel/motel tax collections from the closure of entertainment venues. Such revenue, Hart and Matson said, is crucial to fund museums, the arts, economic development and other services that provide quality life. Not filling those losses could harm cities' ability to retain workforce and quality employers in the region, they said.
"It is no time for inaction," Hart said. "It's time for action in supporting our Iowa community. ... Cities large and small alike are the incubators for change."
The U.S. Senate went on recess last month for the summer without a stimulus deal as the pandemic has put millions out of work and shuttered businesses. Many relief programs Congress approved in the spring have since expired, putting pressure on Congress to come up with a new round of funding, with local governments scraping for money to house the homeless, support small businesses and prevent evictions for workers who have been laid off or had hours reduced during the pandemic.
Republicans have opposed a Democratic plan to send more than $900 billion in direct assistance to cash-strapped states and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested he would rather let states go bankrupt than provide aid.
Meanwhile, Iowa’s first responders, sanitation workers and other public service workers have forgone vacations as they work harder to protect and provide services to towns, schools and local businesses, said Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61.
"These brave Iowans deserve so much more than our thanks," Homan said. "If Iowa does not get the necessary aid we need from the federal government for our state, for our cities, towns and school districts, we could lose essential public services we need to beat the pandemic, rebuild our communities and safely reopen the economy at a time when demand is soaring.
"Our everyday heroes could be thanked for their service with pink slips."
The more than $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package passed in March included $150 billion in funding for state and local governments, but only provided direct aid to communities with populations of 500,000 or greater. No Iowa cities were eligible for direct aid under the CARES Act.
House Democrats in May passed a coronavirus rescue bill that included nearly $1 trillion in aid to battered states, cities and Native American tribes.
"However, the Senate has decided to hit 'pause,' while our communities suffer," Homan said.
While Davenport city officials have thus far been able to avoid furloughs, layoffs and a hiring freeze, thanks to sufficient reserves, Matson worries such steps could be needed in the future as revenues run thin.
He said the city has a cushion in its general fund unassigned reserves of close to 24% of city operating expenditures.
"We’ve done pretty well, quite, frankly, and we got some funding from the state and some funding from FEMA for the derecho," he said. "But, we need direct, more robust funding … so we can help with public safety, infrastructure, housing and the homeless."
The city has received "short bursts" of federal funding to help shelter the homeless and provide up to $1,000 a month for three months to workers who have been laid off or had hours cut to stay in their homes and keep from being evicted. But funding quickly runs out and requires city officials to go back and ask for more funding, leading to delays in service and assistance, Matson said.
"Finding a sustained housing situation is the challenge, and so we need our federal and state partners to help us with that," he said. "There’s a lot of extra things we’re dealing with, and that’s why we need some funding directly to the cities, because we’re on the front line. ... We’re doing a good job right now, but it’s the sustainability and long term effect."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!