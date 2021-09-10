Iowa legislative leaders draw COVID-19 battle lines

The association, Ralston added, “strongly encourages all Iowans to get vaccinated.”

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek welcomed Biden’s mandate for K-12 teachers to be vaccinated.

The teachers union appreciates all efforts to “help keep our students, public school employees and communities healthy and safe,” Beranek said.

But Republicans argued the mandates are an infringement on the rights of Iowans. House Speaker Pro Tempore John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, drew a comparison to the 9/11 attack on the United States.

“My wish is that we do exactly as we did when we were attacked from terrorists from outside the United States and band together against this new tyranny as one people who will never forget this most recent attack on our freedoms and liberties,” he wrote in his newsletter.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the president should remember "we are a country founded under the principles of limited government and separation of powers. The Constitution provides for a president, not a dictator.”

Wahls rejected their arguments, saying that the vaccines “allow us to have the freedom to live our lives.”

“It’s just stunning to watch Republicans play politics with the most important public health tool available in modern medicine,” he said.

